Exhibition—Leah Gordon: Kanaval

“Leah Gordon: Kanaval,” curated by Adeze Wilford, is a retrospective of Gordon’s work, spanning two decades. This exhibition opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami on November 9 and is on view until April 2023.

The images are contextualized by a series of oral histories related by the leaders of various troupes who oversee the design of the costume and generate the narratives surrounding Carnival. Their stories reflect the wealth of invention, fable, and self-generated mythology prevalent in much of Haitian culture. The photographs will be accompanied by a new feature-length documentary on the carnival providing a kinetic counterpoint to the portraits.

[Shown above: Gran Manje (Fat Cats), 1997,40 x 40 in, C-type Lambda prints from scans from black and white medium format negatives.]

For more information, see https://mocanomi.org/2022/11/kanaval-by-leah-gordon/