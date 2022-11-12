A Retrospective of Cuban Artist Juan Francisco Elso [Podcast]

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Alison Stewart (All Of It, WNYC) announces a podcast on the late Cuban artist Juan Francisco Elso and the retrospective exhibition that is now on view at El Museo del Barrio until March 26, 2023. Also see previous post Juan Francisco Elso: Por América.

This November marks the 44th anniversary of the death of Cuban artist Juan Francisco Elso, who died from cancer at the age of 32 in 1988. Elso is known for being a prominent member of the Renaissance movement in post-revolutionary Cuba in the 1970s, creating sculptures that later received international recognition. His life was cut short, but a new exhibition at El Museo del Barrio, Juan Francisco Elso: Por América, displays Elso’s art alongside work from over thirty colleagues and contemporary artists based in Latin America. Curators Susanna Temkin and Olga Viso join to talk about Elso and the exhibition, which is on view until March 26.

For more information, see https://www.wnyc.org/story/retrospective-cuban-artist-juan-francisco-elso-el-museo-del-barrio

Read an article on Elso by Luis Camnitzer at https://www.artnexus.com/en/magazines/article-magazine-artnexus/5f3dae2e478dac6f899b137f/-41/juan-francisco-elso-padilla

[Image above “Por América,” 1986 (detail) from ArtNexus.]