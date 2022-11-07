The 12th Annual International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival (IPRHFF) takes place from November 9 to 13, 2022. The main goal of the festival is “to foster a collaborative environment for artists from all countries to explore issues inherent to the heritage of Puerto Rico, its diaspora, and explore stories relevant to the larger Latino community.”

The first event, a screening of the film Mixtape, will take place at El Museo del Barrio’s El Teatro. This year, the honoree receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award is actor Rosie Pérez.

The International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival kicks off at El Museo del Barrio’s El Teatro featuring the film MIXTAPE. When the socially awkward (music prodigy) new kid on campus seeks to win the affections of the most popular girl in school, he enlists the help of an unlikely mentor–the school janitor.

For more information, see https://iprhff.org/

[Photo above by Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP. Accessed via https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2019/05/22/rosie-perez-in-living-color-anniversary.]