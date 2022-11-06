Film: “Santos: Skin to Skin”

Santos: Skin to Skin (Searchlight Films, 2022) is a feature documentary directed by Kathryn Golden and Ashley James. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, the film explores the trajectory of percussionist, composer, and educator John Santos, whose roots hail from Puerto Rico and Cape Verde.

SANTOS–Skin to Skin is a film portrait of community activist and seven-time Grammy nominee John Santos, a “keeper of the Afro-Caribbean flame.” Rich in musical performances, Santos links the rhythms of his ancestors to contemporary struggles of identity and social justice.



See trailer here:

For more information, see https://johnsantosmovie.com