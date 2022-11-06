Exhibition: “Diaspora Expressions-On Spirituality & Ritual”

“Diaspora Expressions-On Spirituality & Ritual,” curated by Anderson M. Pilgrim, will be on view from November 18 to December 24, 2022, at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts (CMCArts), 10 Strand Street, Frederiksted, St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Six Caribbean artists examine traditional spiritual practices of the African descendants of the Caribbean Diaspora and their attendant rituals in the context of such practices in contemporary Western society. There will be an exhibition opening reception on Friday, Nov. 18.

CMCArts will also host Ademola Olugefola from Nov. 18 through Dec. 3.

Teen workshops are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

An adult workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2

There will be an Artist Talk and Presentation from 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

For more information, see https://www.cmcarts.org/event-details/diaspora-expressions-on-spirituality-ritual