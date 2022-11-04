NE: 10 Artist Talk (NAGB)

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) presents NE: 10 Artist Talk on Wednesday, November 9, at 6:30pm, at Fiona’s Theatre (the NAGB, Villa Doyle, West and West Hill Streets, Nassau, The Bahamas). The talk features John Beadle, Sue Katz-Lightbourn, and Heino Schmid in conversation with fellow artist John Cox.

“Infinite mercy flows continually but you’re asleep and can’t see it.” – Jalāl al-Dīn Rumi

On Wednesday, November 9th at 6:30 pm the NAGB will host the first in a series of three, panel discussions that feature artists from our current exhibition NE:10 “Mercy”.



John Beadle, Heino Schmid and Sue Katz-Lightbourn will join moderator John Cox in a discussion on the many facets of mercy, and reflect on the approach they have taken to address this complex subject in the work that was developed for the tenth National Exhibition. The NE 10 serves as a litmus test of what “is’ and “could be” in the context of the many signs, features, currents and hallmarks of the times in which we are living and through which we are moving.



Join us in Fiona’s Theatre onsite at your favorite museum, for what will surely be a lively, thoughtful and provocative conversation. This event is free and open to the public.

For full article, see https://nagb.org.bs/event/ne10-artist-talk/