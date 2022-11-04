Film: “The Box” (Venezuela’s Oscar submission)

Venezuela’s submission for the 2023 Academy Awards La caja (The Box)—directed by Lorenzo Vigas—opens today, November 4, 2022, at Cinema Village (22 East 12th Street, New York New York). It premieres on Friday, November 11, on MUBI. See more information below:

Description: La caja, Venezuela/Mexico/USA, 2021, 92 min. (In Spanish with English subtitles. A MUBI release)

Hatzin (Hatzin Navarrete), a young teenager from Mexico City, travels to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave in the northern part of Mexico. But a casual encounter with a man Mario (Hernán Mendoza) who shares a physical resemblance with his father puts in doubt the certainty of his father’s death and above all, opens the possibility of re-establishing a father-son relationship the young man so deeply desires.



Winner of the Venice Film Festival’s Leoncino d’Oro Agiscuola Award – Cinema for UNICEF, The Box concludes Venezuelan writer-director Lorenzo Vigas trilogy, which includes his short Elephants Never Forget (2004) and his feature debut, From Afar, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Opens Today Friday, November 4 at Cinema Village

22 East 12th St. (between University Pl. and Fifth Ave.), New York City

(212) 924-3364. Showtimes: Daily at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm

For tickets and more information visit: www.cinemavillage.com




