Exhibition—Kevin Adonis Brown: A Sense of Arrival

Kevin Adonis Brown’s latest work, “A Sense of Arrival: An Exhibition of Essays,” opened on October 20 and runs until November 14, 2022, at Medulla Art Gallery in Woodbrook, Trinidad. Featured in the exhibition are works from his forthcoming eponymous book.

These visual essays, according to Browne, are “a meditation on the complexities of Caribbean being—a memoir inspired by the precarity of the present.” Browne approaches some of our familiar Caribbean realities in new ways—“new,” in the experiential sense of getting to know and of coming to be known.



Browne’s award-winning visual and written work has previously existed at the intersection of photography and creative nonfiction. In A Sense of Arrival, he extends beyond those boundaries, reaching into the three-dimensional with a consideration of objects-as-texts in his attempt to articulate what rests at the heart of the Caribbean story.

For more information, visit https://www.kevinadonisbrowne.com/arrival

Also see https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023478882155