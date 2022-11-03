Exhibition—Kevin Adonis Brown: A Sense of Arrival

Kevin Adonis Brown’s latest work, “A Sense of Arrival: An Exhibition of Essays,” opened on October 20 and runs until November 14, 2022, at Medulla Art Gallery in Woodbrook, Trinidad. Featured in the exhibition are works from his forthcoming eponymous book.

These visual essays, according to Browne, are “a meditation on the complexities of Caribbean being—a memoir inspired by the precarity of the present.” Browne approaches some of our familiar Caribbean realities in new ways—“new,” in the experiential sense of getting to know and of coming to be known.

Browne’s award-winning visual and written work has previously existed at the intersection of photography and creative nonfiction. In A Sense of Arrival, he extends beyond those boundaries, reaching into the three-dimensional with a consideration of objects-as-texts in his attempt to articulate what rests at the heart of the Caribbean story.

For more information, visit https://www.kevinadonisbrowne.com/arrival

Also see https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023478882155

One thought on “Exhibition—Kevin Adonis Brown: A Sense of Arrival

  1. Pingback: A Sense of Arrival – Repeating Islands - Bellejamaica

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s