New Book—”Inside/Outside: Adventures in Caribbean History and Anthropology”

Richard Price’s Inside/Outside: Adventures in Caribbean History and Anthropology (University of Georgia Press, 2022)—a memoir about the anthropologist’s life and trajectory, life in Martinique, and friendships with leading Caribbean scholars and artists—is now available. Note that all royalties from purchase go to the Southern Poverty Law Center. [Also see previous post Inside/Outside: Adventures in Caribbean History and Anthropology.]

Richard Price writes: “Covid isolation encouraged some thinking about the past, and one thing kind of led to another. So, I wrote a memoir, just published and now available, that covers my childhood, high school and college days, the years at Yale and Johns Hopkins, and all the fieldwork and books written with Sally, as well as our lives in Martinique (friendships with Édouard Glissant, Derek Walcott, George Lamming, Nancy Morejon, Aimé Césaire….) and in Paris (Maryse Condé and so many others). There’s a good bit about academic politics and a lot about doing ethnography in the Caribbean. And it ends with our recent move back to Coquina Key, Florida.”

