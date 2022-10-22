Euzhan Palcy honored among « 100 Femmes de Culture »

In « Euzhan Palcy, distinguée parmi les “100 femmes de culture” pour l’année 2022, » Guy Etienne (1ereFranceTVinfo) reports that Martinican filmmaker Euzhan Palcy recently received the 2022 “100 Women of Culture” award. The 4th edition of this ceremony took place at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France, on Monday, October 17.

The jury of the 4th edition of “100 women of culture” rewarded Martinican director Euzhan Palcy. The ceremony took place on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Palais de Tokyo, in Paris, in the presence of 250 important personalities, including the Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak

The eponymous association behind this prestigious event “defends through its actions the values ​​of parity, equality, diversity, and inclusiveness” since its creation in February 2019. [. . .]

An often-recognized career

Euzhan Palcy was the first female director and the first black artist to receive a César, in 1984, for her first film, “Rue Cases-Nègres”. This feature film has nearly 20 awards to its credit.

Then in 1989, the filmmaker signed “A Dry White Season” in the United States. This new film devoted to Apartheid, produced by a major Hollywood company and in which actor Marlon Brando participated, was nominated for an Oscar in 1990.

New honors

On June 13, 2022, Euzhan Palcy received the medal of honor from the SACD [Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques (Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers)] to “salute the talent and the the author’s corpus of work.”

On November 19, 2022, an honorary Oscar will be awarded to the Martinican director in Hollywood [California, USA].

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, see https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/euzhan-palcy-distinguee-parmi-les-100-femmes-de-culture-pour-l-annee-2022-1332884.html

[Photo above by François Vila: October 17, 2022, Palais de Tokyo. 100 Femmes de Culture 2022. Clothing : Emanuel Ungaro.]