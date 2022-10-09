Lauren K. Alleyne at the Charlottesville Reading Series

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The October Charlottesville Reading Series event—featuring Trinidadian poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelists Anna Beecher and Mark Prins—is an in-person reading that is free and open to the public The event takes place on Friday, October 21, at 7:00pm at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, Virginia. [The organizers recommend arriving early for the best seating.]

Anna Beecher is a writer and theater-maker from the United Kingdom. Here Comes the Miracle, her first novel, was published in 2021 and was shortlisted for the Charlotte Aitken Trust Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award. She is currently working on a memoir titled We All Come Home Alive. Anna’s writing for performance spans storytelling, plays, and immersive experiences, and has been presented at venues including Lincoln Center, Glastonbury Festival, and Barbican London. She is assistant professor of creative writing at the University of Virginia.

Lauren K. Alleyne is the author of two collections of poetry, Difficult Fruit (2014) and Honeyfish (2019), as well as coeditor of Furious Flower: Seeding the Future of African American Poetry (2020). Her work has appeared in numerous publications including The New York Times, The Atlantic, Ms. Muse, Tin House, and The Caribbean Writer, among others. Her most recent honors include nominations for a 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Poetry, the 2020 Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, and the Library of Virginia Literary Awards. Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Alleyne currently resides in Harrisonburg, VA, where she is a professor of English at James Madison University and the director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center. She is simultaneously pursuing a PhD in English with a focus on Caribbean Literature at the University of Virginia.

Mark Prins is the author of The Latinist, published by W.W. Norton in 2022. A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Mark has received fellowships from the Truman Capote Trust, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. Previously, he studied literature at Williams College and Exeter College, Oxford. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.

To order the authors’ books, please see [link] below for the New Dominion Bookshop book order form or call the shop at 434-295-2552.

