ICS Lecture—”Settlers: Sugarcane Workers in the 20th Century Hispanic Caribbean”

In its 31st cycle of Caribbean Conferences—Conferencias Caribeñas 31—the Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the lecture “Colonos: agricultores con caña de azúcar en el Caribe hispano durante el siglo XX” [Settlers: Sugarcane workers in the 20th Century Hispanic Caribbean] by Javier Alemán Iglesias (Ana G. Méndez University) and Iyari Ríos González (University of Puerto Rico).

The activity will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, 2:00-4:00pm (UTC-4), at Amphitheater 3, School of Education, UPR-RP.

This presentation will be broadcast LIVE online via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/UPRRPTV

Comments and suggestions on this presentation will be very welcome at iec.ics@upr.edu.

[Photo above by Jack Delano. Puerto Rican workers harvesting sugarcane circa 1946. Center for Puerto Rican Studies (CENTRO), Hunter College-CUNY.]