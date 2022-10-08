14 Trinidadian artists to exhibit in Washington DC

The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian reports that, in partnership with East Yard, HOMME will host “Same Difference”—The Cross-Cultural Showcase of work by artists from Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, the US, and beyond in a three-day series of events, running from October 7-20, 2022. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Trinidad-based creative social enterprise East Yard continues on its mission to expand access to art from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and diaspora in countries where there is currently less access.

Through partnerships with overseas non-conventional exhibition spaces and creative organizations, East Yard believes its role is to energize the field of art from the Caribbean and its diaspora by exhibiting and activating works of art in exciting and innovative ways.

“Our East Yard Exhibits Abroad initiative aims to revolutionize the way Caribbean art is exhibited and shared with foreign publics; make the consumption and experience of Caribbean culture more widespread and; partner with overseas institutions interested in deepening their connection with local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), immigrant and Caribbean diaspora audiences and their communities,” says Kevon Gareth Foderingham – East Yard Enterprises, Founder and Principal Consultant.

One such institution that has answered the call to partner is HOMME. Founded by Amir Browder and located in Washington D.C. – HOMME is a boutique for emerging artists of all disciplines and provides a platform for artists to exhibit and sell their art in an inmate gallery experience.

From October 7-20, 2022, HOMME will play host to “Same Difference,” – The Cross-Cultural Showcase of work from Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, the USA and more.

“I’m a platform for emerging and independent artists of all disciplines to express themselves without restrictions,” says HOMME’s founder, Amir Browder.

Curated by Foderingham and Browder, “Same Difference” has a three-day opening weekend more akin to a festival which will kick off on Friday, October 7 with an opening night reception and ‘Trini’ jam session, showcasing the artwork of Trinidadian artists Angelica Alleyne, Arlene Bartholomew-Singh, Kamille Andrews, Kevon Gareth Foderingham, Sade Francois, Cleo Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Junnel Lewis, Latoya Lewis, Jamie J. Philbert, Stacey Leigh Ross, Kechervi Voisin, Walda Waithe and Tavernelle Wells.

Saturday, October 8 will offer a free daytime personal branding workshop for creatives, facilitated by Foderingham. While Saturday evening will feature a book reading from Foderingham and US author A.S. Drayton, who is of part-Trinidadian heritage, followed by the screening of Sorf Hair, Tabanca and Grace and Saleem from Trinidadian filmmakers Shari Petti, Lauren Marsden and Jian Hemmings respectively.

The weekend closes out on Sunday, October 9 with a Caribbean fashion pop-up sale featuring designs from Trinidadian designers Bene Caribe, KF, Jade Drakes, Nine Culture, Third World Famous and Même Bete from St Lucia.

