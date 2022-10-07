36th Elsa Goveia Memorial Lecture: Horace G. Campbell on Walter Rodney

The 36th Elsa Goveia Memorial Lecture at University of the West Indies-Cave Hill celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Dr. Walter Rodney’s Book: How Europe Underdeveloped Africa. Dr. Horace G. Campbell will speak about this legacy on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:00pm.

This event, which will be hosted via Zoom, is sponsored by the Department of History and Philosophy, Faculty of Humanities and Education, Cave Hill Campus in collaboration with The Nation Publishing Company Limited.

When: Oct 12, 2022 07:00 PM La Paz
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/92072545625

For more information, see https://www.cavehill.uwi.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/2022/october/36th-annual-elsa-goveia-memorial-lecture-50th-an.aspx

[Image above from Pambazuka Press: https://www.pambazuka.org/governance/forty-years-%E2%80%98how-europe-underdeveloped-africa%E2%80%99.]

