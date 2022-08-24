“Chee$e” to open ttff/22

The Opening Night Gala of the 2022 trinidad+tobago film festival will take place on Wednesday, September 21, at IMAX (One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain, Trinidad). At 6:30pm there will be a cocktail reception, followed by the opening night film— Chee$e—and a Q&A with the director, Damian Marcano. [Tickets (TT$200) are available online here, or at the FILMCO office—see more information below.]

Film Description (from Film Shortage): Damian Marcano’s “Chee$e” earns the laughter it inspires. The film is about the uneasy Caribbean life, evoked with sympathy and desperation. It takes place entirely within a small village in Trinidad & Tobago, which is known as the ‘Turtle Village’. The film centers around a young country boy Skimma, who is forced to come up with a plan after he gets a girl pregnant. Driven by the constant complaints about his small village, Skimma embraces a new profession: the village pot supplier. With the demand growing, he is challenged with providing for his new child and keeping his new enterprise out of the reach of the law.

Event Description: trinidad+tobago film festival’s first in-person edition since 2019 will kick off with the award-winning feature, ‘Chee$e.’ The second feature film by Trinidadian director, Damian Marcano, is described by Richard Brody, The New Yorker, as “a model of what independent filmmaking should be” and praised for its “exuberance and scrutiny, craft and sincerity, hands-on artistry and incisive observation.”

Marcano is excited to have the Caribbean premier of his film at ttff/22 and shares, “I couldn’t have predicted that ‘Chee$e’ would have had the type of reception that it has had thus far – and now I can’t wait to take it in at home. I hope people can take away that they should just be themselves because that is what we did when we made the film… we stayed true to who we are. ‘Chee$e’ is a vibe; let’s keep the vibes going.”

A twisted rags-to-riches tale and filmed on location in Trinidad and Tobago, ‘Chee$e’ is an authentic portrayal of island life and one man’s struggle to create his own niche.



The opening night screening takes place at IMAX on 21 September with a pre-screening cocktail reception at IMAX. The afterparty will be held at the Dalai Llama (Lower Commons, One Woodbrook Place).

Tickets (TT$200) are available online here, or at the FILMCO office at 22 Jerningham Ave, Belmont where we can accept payment in cash, linx or credit card. Our office hours are Monday to Friday, 10.00am-6.00pm.

For more information, see https://ttfilmfestival.com/product/opening-night-gala-ticket-cheee