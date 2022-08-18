New Edition: “Fais danser la poussière”

Marie Dô’s Fais danser la poussière (2006) is now available in a new, 2022 edition by Caraibéditions.

Description: “’Brown—it’s not the color of real princesses! In my books, the princesses are white with long blond hair.’ Camille, my great-uncle, rolls his eyes: ‘Boudiou, and the Queen of Sheba, then? She was brown like you! A queen, that’s something more than a princess, isn’t it?’”

Maya, born in Paris, brought up in the 1970s, is a different little girl who finds her mixed-race reality difficult. Her mother is white, and her father is black. Her passion for dance saves her. Maya makes her dream come true: to be hired by a world-famous African American choreographer.

Marie Dô was the first French dancer to be hired by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company in New York at the age of nineteen. She also danced in Canada, in Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, and in many French companies. Passionate about poetry and literature since childhood, Marie Dô found a new élan in writing. In 2006, she published her first novel, Fais danser la poussière (Plon), based on her own story.It was adapted into a TV film for France 2 in 2010; Dô co-wrote the script and created all the choreography, which reached nearly six million spectators, won the Jury Prize and the Audience Prize at the Luchon Audio-Visual Festival, the CNC prize for audiovisual fiction, and the – “Images de la diversité” prize at Festival of La Rochelle.

Her other novels include, Qu’importe la lune quand on a les étoiles (Plon, 2007), Dancing Rose (Éditions Anne Carrière, 2013), and Les Dunes sauvages (Plon, 2016).

For more information, see https://www.caraibeditions.fr/romans/614-fais-danser-la-poussiere.html