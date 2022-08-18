Forthcoming—”Still Standing: The Ti Kais of Dominica”

Still Standing: The Ti Kais of Dominica—with text by Adom Philogene Heron and photography by Marica Honychurch—will be available through Papillote Press in October 2022. [Also see related previous post Still Standing: Notes.]

Description: This beautifully illustrated book is a celebration of the vanishing vernacular architecture of Dominica. These small wooden homes, ingeniously crafted and carefully adapted to their environment, have withstood hurricanes and earthquakes since their emergence in the post-emancipation period. While many modern, concrete homes have been destroyed, they are “still standing’. Even so, they are under threat from the forces of ‘modernity’ and ‘development’.

With an introduction by anthropologist Adom Philogene Heron that explains the historical evolution and importance of the ti kai, Still Standing takes us on a visual journey into the ti kai of today. Each home, photographed by Marica Honychurch is a tribute to traditional building skills and design; each one, described by its occupant, has an individual story of survival and well-being. Still Standing does not wish to paint the ti kai ‘as some quaint relic of an island’s past, but, as both living, ever evolving examples of creole heritage and as a model of “resilient” and sustainable dwelling.’ We believe that the stories and images in this book provide powerful evidence for vernacular conservation and thus inspire new respect for Dominica’s history and culture.

Adom Philogene Heron is an ethnographer of the Caribbean whose scholarship centres on Caribbean ecologies, hurricanes, and repair; Britain’s haunted post-imperial land/seascapes; and Caribbean fatherhood and family lives. Adom has Dominican roots, tracing family ties to the village of Colihaut. He is committed to collaborative, interdisciplinary, and experimental research methods and is employed as a lecturer in anthropology at Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Marica Honychurch is a photographer and videographer from Dominica. After living abroad, she has returned to her roots working in travel, portrait, and documentary. She has been published in international magazines and online publications as well as exhibiting her work around the Caribbean.

For more information, see https://www.papillotepress.co.uk/