81C exhibits ‘Transcromático, An Homage to Camille Pissarro’

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The St Thomas Source recently announced the exhibition “Transcromático, An Homage to Camille Pissarro,” by Puerto Rican artist Juan Carlos Amador. The exhibition will open on August 20, 2022, at 81C (located at Kronprindsens Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands). Here is more information from St Thomas Source.

81C is honored to announce a new solo art exhibition opening Saturday, Aug. 20, in historic Charlotte Amalie. “Transcromático, An Homage to Camille Pissarro” by Juan Carlos Amador features dynamic new paintings by an acclaimed Puerto Rico-based artist.

This exhibition opening commemorates 81C’s new artist support program endeavor, based in the Pissarro House on Main Street, which is the birthplace of impressionist influencer and artistic pioneer Camille Pissarro. Opening reception hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, with Amador on location at 81C throughout. Complimentary drinks will be served. “Transcromático” will run through late September and is sponsored in part by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.

ARTIST STATEMENT: “Transcromático,” my latest collection, results from an organic evolution of my work. In an endless search of expression, I’ve never stopped experimenting with different mediums and styles, always inspired by the endless but unique color palate of my memoirs growing up in Puerto Rico. “Transcromático” offers the viewer different styles, from layers of translucent colors over each other, pointillism, collages and ceramic.

About a year ago, I was invited to exhibit my work in St Thomas; it was during that experience that I realized that Camille Pissarro, one of Impressionism’s fathers, had in fact been born right here, in St. Thomas. Since then, I began researching his work, and through it, I felt that perhaps we both, being from the Caribbean, have been inspired at some point by the same muse, brought up by its colors, its landscapes, its essence.

Through “Transcromático,” I humbly pay homage to Pissarro’s legacy, hoping that this offering makes the audience feel what I felt when I discovered his work. – Juan Carlos Amador

ARTIST BIO: Born in 1976, a native of Mayagüez and raised in Aguadilla, Juan Carlos Amador graduated in Fine Arts from the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras (2002) while immersed in Puerto Rican artists such as Rafael Rivera Rosa and Néstor Millán. Amador has more than five solo exhibitions to his credit while currently showing in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

[Image above: Juan Carlos Amador’s “Transcromatico II,” 2022; 46” x 58”.]

