The National Dominican Day Parade 2022 is a celebration of Dominican culture. The 40th National Dominican Day Parade 2022 marches up Sixth Avenue (Manhattan, NYC) on Sunday, August 14, 2022. It is also streaming from abc7ny.com at 1pm.

One of the parade’s core missions is to sponsor scholarships with mentoring for Americans of Dominican descent. It has raised and donated almost a million dollars of scholarships since 2015. For Scholarship Applications for 2023, go to natddp.org. Applications are usually open from January to early April. [. . .]

The parade is a chance to teach our children about their heritage and our civic duty. It also connects NYC’s Dominican, political, and business communities. Oh, and it’s fun! [. . .]

What to Look for at the Parade: This year’s Grand Marshal is NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Dominican Culture

There will be Merengue and Bachata dancers.

There are Dominican Carnival characters. Carnival falls around Dominican Independence, so we party the entire month of February, and every little town has its unique specialty:

El Diablo Cojuelo , from La Vega, are the famous limping devils.

, from La Vega, are the famous limping devils. Los Lechones , from Santiago, represent piglets.

, from Santiago, represent piglets. Roba La Gallina is a chicken thief (usually in drag) who gives candy to kids.

is a chicken thief (usually in drag) who gives candy to kids. Los Taimáscaros , from Puerto Plata, represent la Republica’s Indigenous Taínos.

, from Puerto Plata, represent la Republica’s Indigenous Taínos. Guloyas , from San Pedro de Macorís, represent the African Diaspora.

, from San Pedro de Macorís, represent the African Diaspora. Los Pintaos , from Barahona, are splashed with color to represent Maroons, the Africans who freed themselves by escaping to the mountains.

, from Barahona, are splashed with color to represent Maroons, the Africans who freed themselves by escaping to the mountains. Los Alí Babá wear oriental costumes.

For more information, see https://www.newyorklatinculture.com/national-dominican-day-parade-2022/ and natddp.org