The Cuban Cultural Center of New York [CENTRO CULTURAL CUBANO DE NUEVA YORK] presents the 2022 Cuban Film Festival: “Women in Focus,” from Saturday, August 20 through Tuesday August 30, 2022. [Shown above: still from the opening film, A media voz (In a Whisper), directed by Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez.]
Description: Our 2022 film festival celebrates the multifaceted role of Cuban women in cinema—whether as director, producer, screenwriter, historical character, or protagonist—and provides a wide-ranging selection of works, from Lucía, the emblematic 1968 classic by Humberto Solás, to the latest avant-garde shorts independently produced in Havana this year. The program offers a total of 26 entries, including a series of groundbreaking documentaries, from close-up portraits of Cuban literary giants José Lezama Lima and Severo Sarduy to the broken healthcare system in the U.S.; as well as two of the most highly acclaimed full-length films in recent years: In a Whisper, garnering top prize at the 2019 International Film Festival in Amsterdam, and the multi-award winner Defiant Souls, based on a true early 19th century transgender saga.
Alongside the late Humberto Solás, the filmmakers include Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez, Oneyda González, Gustavo Pérez, María Lino, Maryulis Alfonso, Milena Almira, Adriana Bosch, Aimara Fernández, Juan Carlos Alom, Laura Cazador, Fernando Pérez, Gloria Rolando, Claudia Arco, Lucía Morell, Amalia Iduarte, Carmen Jiménez, Alejandra Pino, Mina Barcenas, Monica Baró, Luisa Marisy, Mari Claudia García, most of whom will be participating in live Q&A Zoom sessions from Madrid, Geneva, Havana, Miami, and New York.
Each film will be streamed twice during the festival, as noted below. Most of the films are in Spanish with English subtitles, unless otherwise indicated.
Saturday 20
A media voz (In a Whisper) 3 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with directors Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez
Cartas a Eloísa (Letters to Eloísa) 6 pm
Sunday 21
Las ventanas / Resina (US Premiere) / Sirenas (US Premiere) 3 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Maryulis Alfonso
Lucía 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom discussion with the audience
Monday 22
Severo Secreto 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Oneyda González
Emilia 8 pm
Tuesday 23
The World Gone Astray (NYC Premiere) / nightmare (In English) (NYC Premiere)
Mujeres con la cámara (In Spanish) (U.S. Premiere) 6 pm
Followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Aimara Fernández and Juan Carlos Alom
InHospitable (In English) 8 pm
Wednesday 24
Cartas a Eloísa (Letters to Eloísa) 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Adriana Bosch
Uno al otro / Quórum / Esperando que caiga el jabalí (US Premiere) / 8 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Oneyda González
Thursday 25
Emilia 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom discussion with the audience
Reembarque (NYC Premiere) 8 pm
Friday 26
Insumisas (Defiant Souls) 6 pm
InHospitable (In English) 8 pm
Followed by a Q&A with director Sandra Álvarez
Saturday 27
Mujeres con la cámara (In Spanish) (U.S. Premiere) /
The World Gone Astray (NYC Premiere) / nightmare (In English) (NYC Premiere) 3 pm
Followed by a Q&A with filmmaker María Lino
A media voz (In a Whisper) 8 pm
Sunday 28
Lucia 3 pm
Esperando que caiga el jabalí (US Premiere) / Uno al otro / Quórum 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Milena Almira
Monday 29
Reembarque (NYC Premiere) 6 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Gloria Rolando
Las ventanas / Resina / Sirenas (NYC Premiere) 8 pm
Tuesday 30
Severo Secreto 6 pm
Insumisas 8 pm
Followed by a Zoom Q&A with co-director Laura Cazador
For full details and trailers, visit https://www.cubanculturalcenter.org/events/2022/06/2022-cuban-film-festival-women-in-focus/
