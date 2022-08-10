The Cuban Cultural Center of New York [CENTRO CULTURAL CUBANO DE NUEVA YORK] presents the 2022 Cuban Film Festival: “Women in Focus,” from Saturday, August 20 through Tuesday August 30, 2022. [Shown above: still from the opening film, A media voz (In a Whisper), directed by Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez.]

Description: Our 2022 film festival celebrates the multifaceted role of Cuban women in cinema—whether as director, producer, screenwriter, historical character, or protagonist—and provides a wide-ranging selection of works, from Lucía, the emblematic 1968 classic by Humberto Solás, to the latest avant-garde shorts independently produced in Havana this year. The program offers a total of 26 entries, including a series of groundbreaking documentaries, from close-up portraits of Cuban literary giants José Lezama Lima and Severo Sarduy to the broken healthcare system in the U.S.; as well as two of the most highly acclaimed full-length films in recent years: In a Whisper, garnering top prize at the 2019 International Film Festival in Amsterdam, and the multi-award winner Defiant Souls, based on a true early 19th century transgender saga.

Alongside the late Humberto Solás, the filmmakers include Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez, Oneyda González, Gustavo Pérez, María Lino, Maryulis Alfonso, Milena Almira, Adriana Bosch, Aimara Fernández, Juan Carlos Alom, Laura Cazador, Fernando Pérez, Gloria Rolando, Claudia Arco, Lucía Morell, Amalia Iduarte, Carmen Jiménez, Alejandra Pino, Mina Barcenas, Monica Baró, Luisa Marisy, Mari Claudia García, most of whom will be participating in live Q&A Zoom sessions from Madrid, Geneva, Havana, Miami, and New York.

Each film will be streamed twice during the festival, as noted below. Most of the films are in Spanish with English subtitles, unless otherwise indicated.

Saturday 20

A media voz (In a Whisper) 3 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with directors Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez

Cartas a Eloísa (Letters to Eloísa) 6 pm

Sunday 21

Las ventanas / Resina (US Premiere) / Sirenas (US Premiere) 3 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Maryulis Alfonso

Lucía 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom discussion with the audience



Monday 22

Severo Secreto 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Oneyda González

Emilia 8 pm



Tuesday 23

The World Gone Astray (NYC Premiere) / nightmare (In English) (NYC Premiere)

Mujeres con la cámara (In Spanish) (U.S. Premiere) 6 pm

Followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Aimara Fernández and Juan Carlos Alom

InHospitable (In English) 8 pm

Wednesday 24

Cartas a Eloísa (Letters to Eloísa) 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Adriana Bosch

Uno al otro / Quórum / Esperando que caiga el jabalí (US Premiere) / 8 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Oneyda González

Thursday 25

Emilia 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom discussion with the audience

Reembarque (NYC Premiere) 8 pm

Friday 26

Insumisas (Defiant Souls) 6 pm

InHospitable (In English) 8 pm

Followed by a Q&A with director Sandra Álvarez

Saturday 27

Mujeres con la cámara (In Spanish) (U.S. Premiere) /

The World Gone Astray (NYC Premiere) / nightmare (In English) (NYC Premiere) 3 pm

Followed by a Q&A with filmmaker María Lino

A media voz (In a Whisper) 8 pm

Sunday 28

Lucia 3 pm

Esperando que caiga el jabalí (US Premiere) / Uno al otro / Quórum 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Milena Almira

Monday 29

Reembarque (NYC Premiere) 6 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with director Gloria Rolando

Las ventanas / Resina / Sirenas (NYC Premiere) 8 pm

Tuesday 30

Severo Secreto 6 pm

Insumisas 8 pm

Followed by a Zoom Q&A with co-director Laura Cazador

For full details and trailers, visit https://www.cubanculturalcenter.org/events/2022/06/2022-cuban-film-festival-women-in-focus/