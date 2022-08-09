Raphael Montañez Ortiz: Panel Discussion and Paper Bag Destruction Concert

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Raphael Montañez Ortiz will be honored in a panel discussion and Paper Bag Destruction Concert on Saturday September 10, 2022, 3:00-6:00pm (EDT) at El Museo del Barrio, located at 1230 5th Avenue, New York, New York. This is part of the exhibit, Raphael Montañez Ortiz: A Contextual Retrospective, which closes on September 11. [See previous post Raphael Montanez Ortiz: A Contextual Retrospective.]

Description: Please join us for the closing weekend of the exhibition Raphael Montañez Ortiz – A Contextual Retrospective at El Museo del Barrio! The day-long celebration will include a panel discussion honoring the impact of artist, educator and founder of El Museo, Raphael Montañez Ortiz, followed by a question-and-answer session. The program will culminate with a special performance, where Ortiz will revisit his legendary Explode this Bag action, first staged in London in 1966. Conceived as a new Paper Bag Destruction Concert, this participatory piece will invite the audience to blow up and burst air-filled paper bags in a cathartic, collective experience.

Las Galerías will remain open until 6pm to explore El Museo’s on view exhibition Raphael Montañez Ortiz: A Contextual Retrospective.

For more information and tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raphael-montanez-ortiz-panel-discussion-and-performance-tickets-385908902917