Helga Paris-Morales at London’s Ballet Black Company

In “La bailarina afropuertorriqueña Helga Paris-Morales al Ballet Black Company de Londres,” the Black Art in Puerto Rico blog announced this week that Puerto Rican dancer Helga Paris-Morales has been selected by London’s Ballet Black dance company as junior artist for the 2022-2023 season.

Helga Yarí Paris-Morales, who was born in San Juan Puerto Rico in 2000, grew up with her native music and dance, bomba and plena. When she was seven, Helga and her family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she began training at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. From 2008 to 2016 she studied tap, musical theater, and classical ballet. Helga participated in intensive summer programs and received merit scholarships at the American Ballet Theatre, the Joffrey Ballet, the Kansas City Ballet, and the Cincinnati Ballet.

In 2016, Helga was selected by Julie Kent, former Principal Dancer and Artistic Director of The Washington Ballet, to attend The Washington School of Ballet’s pre-professional training program and apprentice program. She was promoted in 2018 to TWB’s Studio Company and has held various roles within the company’s repertoire including Allegro Brillante, by George Balanchine; Sleeping Beauty, by Julie Kent; and works by Johnathan Heginbotham.

Helga was commissioned in 2020 to choreograph a ballet and direct a film about The Washington Ballet for its new works, Season of Joy. Since then, she has created multiple works for the company and the school. Helga joins Cassa Pancho’s Ballet Black for its 2022/23 season as a Junior Artist.

[Photo above by Jorge Colón.]

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://puertoricoblackart.blogspot.com/2022/08/la-bailarina-afropuertorriquena-helga.html

