The New York Times selects Gilbert Cruz as its next Books editor

A report by Katie Robertson for The New York Times.

The New York Times on Thursday named Gilbert Cruz as its Books editor, handing him the task of transforming the newspaper’s book review “for the digital age.”

Mr. Cruz has been the Culture editor at The Times since January 2018, in charge of arts and culture coverage, including the Arts & Leisure print section in the Sunday paper.

Mr. Cruz replaces Pamela Paul, who was the editor of The New York Times Book Review for nine years before becoming an Opinion columnist in April.

“A natural leader, he will push for provocative coverage and challenging ideas, and bring fresh perspectives to our books report,” read a note to the newsroom on Thursday signed by the Times editors Sam Sifton, Joe Kahn and Carolyn Ryan.

The Times publishes the country’s last stand-alone newspaper book review section, which has been in print since 1896.

The editors said Mr. Cruz would reimagine The New York Times Book Review, the weekly print section, for a digital audience. They said he would also “increase and embolden our reporting on and criticism of ideas and intellectual life, the publishing world and all that lives within it,” as well as help readers choose books to read.

Mr. Cruz started at The Times seven years ago as the television editor. Before that, he was the editorial director at Vulture, New York magazine’s culture site.