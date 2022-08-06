Art Exhibition—“Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Produced by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Green Space Miami will host the exhibition “Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive,” opening on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 to 9:00pm, at Green Space Miami (7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida). The exhibition will remain on view until October 20, 2022.

The unprecedented exhibition Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive explores the impact and legacy of the African, Indo, and Caribbean Diaspora across US cities and the Caribbean.



Experience the art and culture of the African Diaspora during a three-month exhibition from August 11 – October 20, 2022, at Green Space Miami, featuring nineteen artists. Scheduled events include visual art, music, film, teas, and art performances by Yacine Tilala Fall and Kim Yantis during the run of the exhibition.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Green Space Miami, 7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33138. Valet parking is available.

