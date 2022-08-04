Exhibition—”Alexandre Arrechea: Landscape and Hierarchies”

“Alexandre Arrechea: Landscape and Hierarchies”—new works by Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea, curated by Elsa Mora—will be on view from September 17, 2022, to January 22, 2023, at ArtYard. A reception will take place from 6:00 to 8:00PM (EST) on Saturday, September 17. On September 18, 3:00 to 5:00PM, the center will host an artist talk and gallery tour with Arrechea. [ArtYard is located at 13 Front Street, Frenchtown, New Jersey.]

Description: ArtYard is thrilled to present Landscape & Hierarchies, a solo exhibition featuring new works by Alexandre Arrechea opening Sept. 17. Arrechea is internationally renowned as one of the founding members of the Cuban collective, Los Carpinteros, and has earned acclaim as an artist whose work interrogates such issues as history, memory, politics, and the power relations of the urban space. This exhibition marks 20 years of the artist’s solo career.

For more information, see https://artyard.org/exhibitions/landscape-and-hierarchies/