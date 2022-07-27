BCLF: “We Outside!”

Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival (BCLF) announced the dates of its 4th annual festival. This year, the festival events—including the 2022 Short Fiction Contest and the New York launch of the new book King of Soca—will be held September 9 -11, 2022. This year’s theme is “We Outside!”

After two consecutive years of virtual presentations, We Outside marks the return to in-person programming so that we can exchange touch, thoughts, stories and culture with you, our beloved readerly community. Fittingly, the year’s theme helps us capture the energy of joyful reunion experienced throughout the entire world after the particularly protracted and challenging COVID-19 lockdown.

As a triumphant declaration and a statement of direction, We Outside is a characteristically Caribbean expression, which invites lovers of literature to join us at our six events spread over three days at various iconic Brooklyn-based venues to uphold, enjoy and celebrate Caribbean storytelling and its writers whose work continue to point the way forward during the most uncertain of times.

One of this year’s festival’s main attractions is the New York launch of King of Soca—a somewhat biography of Machel Montano, penned by his mother Elizabeth ’Lady’ Montano. Machel is indisputably, the best and most prolific artiste in soca—a genre of music birthed in his native Trinidad & Tobago—this book’s release is part of the celebration of his remarkable 40-year tenure in the music industry.

For more information, see https://www.bklyncbeanlitfest.com/2022-festival

Also see previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2022/05/19/bclf-short-fiction-story-contest-2022/