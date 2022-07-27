Art Exhibition—”Mariano: Variations on a Theme”

The exhibition opening and introduction by curator Elizabeth Thompson Goizueta of “Mariano: Variations on a Theme”—the first major retrospective exhibition of the work of Cuban artist Mariano Rodríguez (Havana, 1912-1990) in the United States—will take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM (EST). The exhibition will be on view from August 5, 2022, to January 22, 2023, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

Join the PAMM for the opening of our newly installed exhibition, Mariano: Variations on a Theme. This exhibition is the first major retrospective exhibition of the work of Cuban artist Mariano Rodríguez (b. 1912, Havana; d. 1990, Havana) in the United States and spans almost six decades of artistic production.

The exhibition will be introduced briefly by exhibition curator Elizabeth Thompson Goizueta and then guests will be invited to see the exhibition. Entrance to the exhibition will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, as available.

Mariano Rodríguez: Widely known simply as “Mariano,” the artist is regarded as one of the most important painters of the segunda vanguardia—the second generation of Cuban modernists who, in the 1940s and 1950s, used their work to construct and express their vision of the essence of Cuban national identity. Though best known for his variations on the theme of el gallo (the rooster), Mariano also embraced motifs such as peasants, fruit, vegetation, and marine subjects. In elaborating these subjects, Mariano adopted a variety of stylistic approaches, from figuration to geometric abstraction, abstract expressionism, and grotesque imagery. Through the grotesque he demonstrated a rich hybridization of form and styles, which signaled a new postmodern orientation in his work.

Elizabeth Thompson Goizueta taught Hispanic Studies at Boston College for over 20 years and has served as curator at its McMullen Museum of Art since 2004. Her research interests and publications focus on the relationship among art, literature, and culture in twentieth-century Latin America and Spain. Professor Goizueta has curated over 10 group and solo exhibitions and edited five catalogs. Additionally, she has published numerous essays on Spanish and Latin American artists. Her exhibitions have traveled to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Long Beach Museum of Art, the Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum, Florida International University, and the Museo de Filatelia, Oaxaca, Mexico.

[Shown above: Mariano’s “El pescador.”]