Call for Proposals: Campechada 2022

El Adoquín Times announced that the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture [El Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña (ICP)] has sent out a call for submissions for the cultural festival known as La Campechada, in this case, Campechada 2022. The deadline for proposals is July 29, at or before 11:59pm (EST).

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) and its Program for the Subsidy for the Arts (PSBA) announced a call for individual artists and non-profit cultural entities 501 (c) (3) that are interested in submitting proposals for cultural artistic development to participate in Campechada 2022. This new edition of La Campechada will be inspired by Jesús Sánchez Erazo, popularly known as “Chuito el de Bayamón.”

Interested parties should choose between the categories of “Education and Access” or “Creation and Presentation.” Proposals for “Education and Access” may include workshops; demonstrations; mentoring programs; and professional development for artists, schools, district school leaders, and community leaders or educators.

In the “Creation and Presentation” category, proposals will be accepted for shows, theater, dance, performance pieces, music, exhibitions, literary publications, creation of short films, videos, recordings, and other use of technology for the creation or presentation of the arts, among others.

All proposals must be inspired by the work or life of Chuíto el de Bayamón. This new edition of the Campechada will take place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in the City of Bayamón.

Interested parties have until Friday, July 29, at or before 11:59pm to submit their proposal through the virtual platform. Full details and guidelines are available at icp.pr.gov/convocatorias.

Since its creation in 2011, La Campechada has been a multidisciplinary, interagency, and multisectoral platform that offers exposure to the country’s artistic talents. In addition, it promotes the economic development of the cultural sector and celebrates art in all its expressions.

For more information or questions about the call, you can write apoyo@icp.pr.gov. You may also call 787-724-3210 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Translation by Ivette Romero. For the original report, in Spanish, see https://www.eladoquintimes.com/2022/07/24/icp-convoca-artistas-y-productores-a-presentar-propuestas-para-campechada-2022/

