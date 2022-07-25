New Issue: Small Axe 68

small axe 68 (July 2022) is now available. The cover (above) features “Notebook of No Return 10: Childhood of Sanbras,” 2021, by Kelly Sinnapah Mary.

Description: Small Axe 68 features essays by Arnaldo M. Cruz-Malavé, Jenny Sharpe, M. Myrta Leslie Santana, and Peter L. Haffner. We launch the new annual section, “Keywords in Caribbean Studies: A Small Axe Project,” introduced by Vanessa Pérez-Rosario and Ryan Cecil Jobson. Our first keyword discussion explores the terms zwart, negro/a/x*, nègre, and Black with essays by Gloria Wekker, Omaris Z. Zamora, Grégory Pierrot, and Leniqueca A. Welcome.

The essay and visual essay “Everything Slackens in a Wreck,” by Andil Gosine develops a discussion about four Asian Caribbean women artists: Wendy Nanan, Margaret Chen, Andrea Chung, and Kelly Sinnapah Mary.

We close the issue with a book discussion of Ren Ellis Neyra’s The Cry of the Senses: Listening to Latinx and Caribbean Poetics with essays by Rocío Zambrana, Petra R. Rivera-Rideau, and Ronald Mendoza-de Jesús. See http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/68

