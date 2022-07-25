Ashanti Harris: “Dancing a Peripheral Quadrille”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Ashanti Harris’s “Dancing a Peripheral Quadrille” will be on view at the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop (21 Hawthornvale, Edinburg, UK) from July 28 to August 28, 2022. Performance events will be held on July 29, July 30, August 13, and August 27, 2022. For more information, see below and the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop exhibitions.

Description: Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop presents a new commission from Scotland based artist Ashanti Harris. Taking the novel Signposts of the Jumbie (1981), written by Faustin Charles, as a starting point, Harris will interlace ideas of communal and grassroots cultural production with her research and long personal experience of West Indian Carnivals.

Through the lens of the Caribbean Carnival and associated collective making, Ashanti Harris has developed a series of sculptural and performance works that play with the peripheralities of cultural identity.

Ashanti Harris is a multi-disciplinary artist and researcher based in Glasgow. Working with dance, performance, sculpture and installation, Ashanti’s work disrupts historical narratives and reimagines them from a Caribbean diasporic perspective. As part of her creative practice, she is co-director of the dance company Project X – platforming dance of the African and Caribbean diaspora in Scotland; and works collaboratively as part of the collective Glasgow Open Dance School (G.O.D.S) – facilitating experimental movement workshops and research groups. She is also lecturer in Contemporary Performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and co-facilitates the British Art Network research group The Re-Action of Black Performance. [. . .]

EVENTS: Ashanti Harris has developed a performance that activates the sculptural elements of her installation – catch performances on Friday 29 July at 8pm as part of the he preview (7 – 9pm), then Saturdays 30 July, 13 August, and 27 August at 1pm.

For more information, see https://edinburghsculpture.org/exhibitions-featured/dancing-a-peripheral-quadrille-ashanti-harris and https://www.edinburghartfestival.com/event/ashanti-harris

See Ashanti Harris’s page at https://www.ashantiharris.com/



Also see (subscription required): “Ashanti Harris: ‘I see my sculptures as a carnival dance troupe in process,’” Ashley Davies, The Times.



