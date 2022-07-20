Exhibition—”All My Ancestors: The Spiritual in Afro-Latinx Art” (& talk by Scherezade García)

“All My Ancestors: The Spiritual in Afro-Latinx Art,” curated by Tatiana Reinoza, is on view until AUGUST 1, 2022, at the Brandywine Workshop (730 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). As part of this exhibition, Dominican artist Scherezade García will be in conversation with Juan Omar—in ArtistNConversation—this Thursday, July 21, at 7:00pm.

ArtistNConversation: Join Brandywine Workshop and Archives for this month’s ArtistNConversation. This month’s conversation will be hosted by Juan Omar Rodriguez, a Curatorial Fellow at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, who will interview artist Scherezade Garcia. This virtual event is free to all and is sponsored by the Dedalus Foundation.

Description of exhibition: Brandywine Workshop and Archives (BWA) presents All My Ancestors: The Spiritual in Afro-Latinx Art, a major survey of printed works of art on paper—created by artists living and working in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean—exploring their diverse heritages and collective experiences and influences as descendants of enslaved Africans who embrace the diverse cultural and spiritual legacies that have survived among people of the African diaspora.

To register for event, go to https://brandywineworkshopandarchives.org/events/all-my-ancestors-the-spiritual-in-afro-latinx-art-exhibition/#:~:text=Brandywine%20Workshop%20and%20Archives%20(BWA,and%20collective%20experiences%20and%20influences

Also see https://brandywineworkshopandarchives.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/All-my-ancestors-exhibition-brochure-final5-1.pdf