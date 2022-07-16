Tinta Jazz: Mayra Santos-Febres & the Alejandro Salazar Quartet

“Tinta Jazz”—a reading of poems by Afro-Puerto Rican writer Mayra Santos-Febres in dialogue with the Alejandro Salazar Quartet—takes place tonight, July 16, 2022, at 7:30pm, at the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center (4048 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, Illinois). For tickets, see link below.

About this event: Reading of poems by Afro-Puerto Rican writer Mayra Santos-Febres in dialogue with the Alejandro Salazar Quartet.

This multimedia event will feature video projections by Jose Arturo Ballester Panelli. The Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center invites you to share with our resident artists and learn about the work of one of the most critically-acclaimed and influential Afro-Puerto Rican voices of her generation.

For more information, see Segundoruuzbelvis.org

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/356292379097