Pope Francis: Cuba is a symbol, it has a great history

TeleSUR reports that, in a recent interview, Pope Francis highlighted his love for Cuba and relationship with the Cuban people.

In an interview broadcast by Univision on Tuesday on Tuesday, Pope Francis revealed that dialogues are being held to improve the relations between the United States and Cuba.

“I love the Cuban people very much. I had good human relations with Cuban people. I also confess that I maintain a human relationship with Raul Castro,” he stressed, adding that he was happy when Cuba and the U.S. began a process of normalizing their relations in 2014.

“I was happy when that small agreement with the United States was reached. It was a good step forward, but it stopped,” Pope Francis said, pointing out that exploratory talks are now being held “to shorten the distance” between the parties.

“Cuba is a symbol. Cuba has a great history. I feel very close, very close, even to the Cuban bishops,” he added. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Cuba-Is-a-Symbol-Cuba-Has-a-Great-History-Pope-Francis-20220712-0011.html

Also see http://www.cubadebate.cu/noticias/2022/07/12/papa-francisco-cuba-es-un-simbolo-tiene-una-historia-grande/