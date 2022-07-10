[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “Travel like Bob Marley: 5 spots in Jamaica that were important to the legend,” Katana Dumont (Travel Noire) describes five interesting places in Jamaica that were important settings in Bob Marley’s life. She includes descriptions of Marley’s birthplace, Nine Mile; where his musical journey began, Trench Town in Kingston; Cane River Falls, where Marley frequently went to meditate; the site of Marley’s beach house, the fishing village of Little Bay; and The National Stadium in Kingston, where Marley held the historical Peace Concert. Check out Travel Noire for all the descriptions and recommendations.

During his musical career, Jamaica native Bob Marley achieved many great accomplishments including serving as a world ambassador for reggae music, earning induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and selling more than 20 million records. And his philanthropic work and activism are just as impressive as his musical achievements. Marley inspired the world to embrace love, peace, and equality.

At the center of Marley’s activism and music is the island from which he was born and raised. As Jamaica’s most iconic and impactful resident, Marley introduced the world to Jamaican music, culture, and Rastafarianism. Dedicating the bulk of his craft to celebrating Jamaica and combating injustices, Marley had a profound love for the Caribbean country.

Even 4 decades after the legendary musician’s death, the bond between Marley and Jamaica is still felt today. There are tributes and relics of Marley’s incredible life scattered throughout the island. From Bob Marley-inspired tours to museums and landmarks, Marley’s legacy runs through the heart and soul of Jamaica.

Want to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and history of Bob Marley? Do you want to experience Jamaica through his eyes? If so, you should add these 5 locations to your Jamaican itinerary.

1. Visit the Legendary Musician’s Birthplace

Bob Marley was born Robert Nesta Marley on his maternal grandfather’s farm in Nine Mile, Jamaica. The village of Nine Mile is located in the countryside of St. Ann Parish and is reached through a series of scenic winding rural roads. The small village town is also where Marley was put to rest and has become a shrine to its most famous resident.

A visit to Bob Marley’s home at Nine Mile includes a tour of the property from Rastafarian guides. Tour guides share stories from Marley’s life and conduct impromptu performances of some of his most beloved songs. Most tours also include a trip to Mt. Zion Rock, Marley’s frequented meditation spot and home to the “rock pillow” made famous in his song “Talkin’ Blues,” as well as to his final resting place, the mausoleum that he shares with his half-brother.

While in Nine Mile make sure to check out some of Jamaica’s most impressive waterfalls. The town is just over an hour from Dunn’s River Falls, Blue Hole, and Konoko Falls. [. . .]

For full article, see https://travelnoire.com/travel-like-bob-marley-5-spots-in-jamaica-that-were-important-to-the-legend

[Photo above: Pictorial Press Ltd./Alamy.]