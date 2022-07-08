The Association of Caribbean Women Writers and Scholars (ACWWS) has extended the deadline for the Graduate Student Essay Contest. The new deadline is July 20, 2022, at 11:00pm (EST).

The ACWWS is pleased to announce the 5th ANNUAL ACWWS GRADUATE STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST (2021-2022)

DEADLINE: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @11:00pm EST.

Max. length: 30 pp (incl. bibliography)

Min. length: 10 pp (incl. bibliography)

Essays will be judged on numerous topics, including the originality of the work, sophistication of analysis, relevance to the mission of the Assoc. of Caribbean Women Writers & Scholars, the essay’s grounding in current scholarly literature, clarity of the writing / fluidity and polish of prose.

Submit entries to acwwsexecutive@gmail.com. In the body of the email, please include the entrant’s name, email address, current mailing address, phone number, and academic affiliation. Graduate students in any field are eligible to submit their work, but priority will be given to essays engaged in Caribbean gender studies or entrants who are Caribbean women.

Please include a statement of 75 words or less on the essay’s or entrant’s relationship to ACWWS and/or its mission. First prize US $250! Second Prize, free membership to ACWWS for one year and honorable mention!