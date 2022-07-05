The 50 Best Beaches in the World

I first saw this article linked to “Designan Playa Negra en Vieques como la 13ra más hermosa en el mundo” [Playa Negra in Vieques designated as the 13th most beautiful in the world; photo above] via Notiuno news. Here are excerpts from Big 7 Travel; the article recommends beaches from every corner of the world. Here, we present ten beaches touched by the Caribbean:

With summer vacations just a hop and a skip away, we’ve all got one thing on our minds – the beach. So, for some seriously wanderlusty reading, we’ve released our annual “50 Best Beaches in the World” rankings using aggregated stores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team. This year, you’ll notice a few old-times alongside a whole host of newcomers, from black sandy shorelines to city beaches to castaway islands. [. . .]

48. Isla Robeson – Panama: For castaway fantasies, it doesn’t get much better than Isla Robeson. Many claim it’s where Robinson Crusoe’s famous protagonist was shipwrecked. Think crystal clear waters, swaying palm trees and talc-soft white sands. To reach the San Blas Islands, it’s a scenic 4×4 car ride to Carti, followed by a 20-minute boat ride. [. . .]

41. Eagle Beach – Aruba: This show-stopping Caribbean beach is a two-kilometre stretch of sugar-white sand lined with divi-divi trees and thatched umbrellas. The turquoise waters are crystal clear and, unlike neighbouring resorts, the tourists are in short supply here. It’s far from isolated though, with small bars and restaurants peppered along the front. [. . .]

36. Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands: One of the most famous beaches in the world, Seven Mile Beach is among the many reasons why Cayman is considered an ideal tropical destination. With sparkling waters and coral sands it’s so perfect it almost doesn’t look real. Sunsets here are unforgettable, and you can also enjoy world-class snorkelling. [. . .]

30. Negril – Jamaica: This idyllic beach has palms swaying in the breeze, clear blue waters and fresh coconuts to sip on. Treasure Beach is a seven-mile stretch of coral-coloured sand and rocky shores. [. . .]

26. Maundays Bay – Anguilla: Maundays Bay might be more modest in size than Rendezvous Bay and Shoal Bay, but it more than makes up for its diminutive scale with its white-sand shores and clear, azure waters. This is picture-perfect Caribbean territory. For an extra special outing, head here at night to see the glittering lights from neighbouring St. Martin island. It’s beautiful. [. . .]

16. Pig Beach – Bahamas: This Insta-famous beach is all over social media. No one knows quite how the pigs got there since Big Major Cay in the Exumas is uninhabited and pigs aren’t native to the island, but there’s no doubt about it – they’re here now! You can book a day trip boat ride to see this beach’s pristine waters and swim alongside piglets. [. . .]

13. Playa Negra – Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico is hardly short on powder white sand beaches, but this black sand beach is one of the most dramatic in the world. It’s a short hike to get to this secluded spot but it’s well worth the effort for *those* views. [. . .]

5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico: Holbox has only appeared on most people’s travel radar in the last few years, but we still think its sandy stretches are Mexico’s best-kept beach secret. There are crystalline lagoons, lush mangroves and reams of powdery white sand. It’s one of Mexico’s best spots for snorkelling too.

4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States: Famed for its quartz-crystal powdery sand and soft lapping waves, you’ll find it close to impossible to leave this beautiful beach. But when you do, you can enjoy the delights of its lovely, laid-back beach town too and nearby Siesta Key Village.

3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos: This pristine beach is the shining jewel of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The entire beach is just over 3km long, with no pollution – just pure, white sand and clean water. A barrier reef found a 1.6km out protects Grace Bay from the ocean swells of the Atlantic, so you can swim with ease. [. . .]

For full article and spectacular photos, see https://bigseventravel.com/the-50-best-beaches-in-the-world/

For article in Spanish, see https://www.notiuno.com/enhorabuena/designan-playa-negra-en-vieques-como-la-13ra-m-s-hermosa-en-el-mundo/article_a8de0704-fb01-11ec-ae02-339ce12c9304.html

[Shown above: Playa Negra, Vieques, Puerto Rico.]