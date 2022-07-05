Call for Manuscripts—Brill: Caribbean Series

Brill’s Caribbean Series editor Sophie Maríñez (The Graduate Center & Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY) has sent out a call for manuscripts; see information below and at Brill: Caribbean Series. [Cover image: Édouard Duval-Carrié, “Grand Bois” (2021).]

The Caribbean Series at Brill offers monographs and edited volumes by intellectuals from academe and the public sphere engaging the Caribbean as a place, as an idea, as a theoretical corpus. This geographical region includes obvious Caribbean spaces across languages from within the archipelago, but also, more broadly, continental spaces in the Americas, such as Venezuela, Colombia, Central America, Mexico, and the United States, whose geopolitical proximity, historical ties, demographic components, and cultural traditions are essential for a broader, multi-layered understanding of the Caribbean, including its diasporas in Europe and the Western Hemisphere.

The series covers all topics in the arts, humanities, and social sciences, including interdisciplinary works with a regional, pan-Caribbean approach addressing urgent issues such as decolonizing perspectives on modernity; diasporic identities; questions of representation; Afro-Caribbean traditions; indigeneity; race, class, gender, and LGBTQ+: migration and human rights; debts and reparations; the legacies of imperialism; and the effects of neo-liberal policies, among others.

In addition to original work in English, the Caribbean Series proposes translations of high-quality research monographs originally published in a language other than English. Authors are invited to submit proposals and/or full manuscripts by email to the publisher, Uri Tadmor (uri.tadmor@brill.com), or the Series Editor, Sophie Maríñez (smarinez@gc.cuny.edu).

Also see https://brill.com/view/serial/CS?page=1