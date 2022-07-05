Associate Director CUNY Dominican Studies Institute

The CUNY Dominican Studies Institute is looking to hire an Associate Director. Closing date for applications is July 14, 2022

POSITION DETAILS: The CUNY Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI) is an interdisciplinary research unit of the City University of New York at the City College of New York. CUNY DSI’s mission is to gather, produce, and disseminate academic knowledge on the human experience of people residing in the United States who trace their ancestry to the Dominican Republic and to advance research and teaching at the City University of New York (CUNY), focusing on the Dominican people in the United States, the Dominican Republic, and elsewhere.

The Associate Director of CUNY DSI will report to the Director of CUNY DSI at The City College of New York. In addition to the CUNY title Overview, the Associate Director duties include but are not limited to the following:

Manage all communication, calendar and agenda of the meetings with CUNY DSI’s Advisory and Executive Boards

Oversee the day-to-day internal and external CUNY DSI administrative activities

Create CUNY DSI Public Relations and success stories for media and better visibility of the Institute

In collaboration with the Director, oversee on all research projects undertaken and sponsored by CUNY DSI

Follow through all institutional collaborations, both national and international

Conduct research on area of expertise to increase the research agenda of CUNY DSI

Identify and secure outside funding for the Institute, whether by engaging private donors or writing grant proposals

Prepare Performance Reports for grants and funders/donors of the Institute

Supervise part-time as well as full-time employees and prepare evaluations of the personnel for the Director

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and six years’ relevant experience required.

Preferred Qualifications: A doctorate in a complementary field of study is preferred. Expertise can be in the humanities, social sciences, or natural sciences. Knowledge about Dominican/Latino/a/x people preferred. Experience in writing and securing grants; ability to work with various stake holders outside of academia (i.e. the Dominican/Latino community; elected officials) is essential. Ability to work comfortably in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment that depends on precision, accuracy, and flexibility. Fluency in Spanish (speaking, reading, writing) is highly desired. [. . .]

Until further notice, this is a hybrid position, eligible to work remotely and work in the office.