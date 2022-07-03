The Culture Corner: What makes Bob Marley’s ‘Exodus’ so special

A podcast from NPR.

You can listen to the podcast here.

You might think of Bob Marley’s music as relaxing — something you reach for on a warm, sunny day when you don’t have a ton of work to do. And so it might surprise you to know that when Bob Marley was making his internationally beloved album Exodus, things weren’t very relaxing at all. In December 1976, there was an attempt made on his life. Marley exiled to Compass Point Studio in the Bahamas, then to London, where he finished the record.

You get that feeling of exile in the energy of the record.

John Morrison joins me for the Culture Corner to talk about Exodus — where it came from, what makes it so special and what it still means 45 years on from its release.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe: 6/20/22