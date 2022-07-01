Sir David Adjaye in Conversation with the Basquiat Family

FORUM BASQUIATSunday, July 10, 6pm

Panel Discussion + Book Signing with Lisane Basquiat, Jeanine Heriveaux, Sir David Adjaye, and Ileen Gallagher

FORUM BASQUIAT invites you for an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime conversation between the individuals that made the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©exhibition possible and others who carry on the legacy of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The first iteration of FORUM BASQUIAT will feature the curators of the exhibition and sisters of Jean-Michel Basquiat; Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, speaking to the chief exhibition designer and renowned architect Sir David Adjaye OBE. It will be moderated by the exhibition’s producer, Ileen Gallagher, transporting our audience into the creative process behind the construction of this historical project, the driving forces behind the exhibition and reveal the inner workings of their multi-year collaboration. FORUM BASQUIAT discussions are in-depth, creative conversations meant to reveal the motivations and aspirations of the curators, The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat, and unearth layers about Jean-Michel’s life and artistry for a live audience.

