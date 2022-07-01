George Lamming: Tribute to the Man and His Words 

“Tribute to the Man and His Words” was the theme of the memorial service to honor the life and work of George Lamming, which was held this morning (Friday, July 1) at the Frank Collymore Hall, Church Village, St. Michael, Barbados. In connection with George Lamming’s passing, Peter Jordens has compiled a list of news and tributes to this great thinker. See the attached document:



Also see: “Memorial Service for the late George Lamming” at https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/memorial-service-for-the-late-george-lamming and “George Lamming’s Memorial Service to be broadcast & streamed live” at https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/george-lammings-memorial-service-to-be-broadcast-streamed-live