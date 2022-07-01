George Lamming: Tribute to the Man and His Words 

“Tribute to the Man and His Words” was the theme of the memorial service to honor the life and work of George Lamming, which was held this morning (Friday, July 1) at the Frank Collymore Hall, Church Village, St. Michael, Barbados.  In connection with George Lamming’s passing, Peter Jordens has compiled a list of news and tributes to this great thinker. See the attached document:

george-lamming-1927-2022-tributes-2Download


Also see: “Memorial Service for the late George Lamming” at https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/memorial-service-for-the-late-george-lamming and “George Lamming’s Memorial Service to be broadcast & streamed live” at https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/george-lammings-memorial-service-to-be-broadcast-streamed-live

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s