Haitian Bae: A Haitian American brand

This is a rare post for me, since I never write to endorse products, but I love this sweatshirt and I wanted to give a shout out to Sarita, founder of Haitian Bae.

We met at a coffee shop on Frederick Douglass Blvd, “introduced” by her adorable Havanese pup.

Look at her website at https://haitianbae.com/

Haitian Bae is a Haitian American brand that provides apparel, accessories, and novelty items showing love and respect to the worlds first black-led republic and the first independent Caribbean state, Haiti.