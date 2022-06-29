Letters to Gabriel García Márquez by world’s famous revealed in new exhibit

[Our apologies to Peter Jordens who sent this news to us back in mid-June (thank you!)… but there is still time to catch the exhibition if you find yourselves in Mexico City.] In the context of the 40th anniversary of Gabriel García Márquez’s Nobel Prize in Literature, which the author won in 1982, 30 letters—written by politicians, writers, filmmakers and actors—are exhibited at the Gabriel García Márquez House of Literature (his family home in Mexico City) in a show entitled “Gabo a 40 años del Nobel: El escritor sí tiene quien le escribe” [Gabo 40 years after the Nobel Prize: The writer does have someone to write to him]. The exhibition opened on June 16 and will be on view through August 16, 2022. Fabiola Sánchez (Associated Press) reports:

While reviewing the photo archives left by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, one of his granddaughters came across a mysterious plastic box with the word “grandchildren” written on its label.

At first, Emilia García Elizondo was afraid to open the box, but curiosity overcame her. Inside were 150 unpublished letters that he received from Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Cuban President Fidel Castro and actor Robert Redford, among others.

Forty of the letters will be exhibited for two months starting June 16 in the colonial house in the southern part of Mexico’s capital where García Márquez lived with his wife, Mercedes Barcha, from the 1980s until his death in 2014.

The exhibition is part of celebrations for the 40th anniversary of his winning the Nobel literature prize. Another event, which includes the exhibition “Gabriel García Márquez: The Making of a Global Writer,” will open June 18 in Mexico’s Museum of Modern Art.

“I’m 32 years old and all this continues to impress me,” García Elizondo, who is director of the García Márquez foundation, told The Associated Press, describing her shock at finding the box in a cabinet on the second floor of her grandparents’ house. She had passed the cabinet many times without paying much attention to it.

García Márquez’s granddaughter said the discovery was a surprise for the family because they thought all his letters and personal correspondences were in the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin, which possesses the largest collection of the writer’s documents.

“One never expects to find this kind of thing even though one already knows who Gabo is … I will always think that Gabo does everything like magic,” she said. García Márquez is know affectionately in Latin America as Gabo.

Among the letters that will be exhibited are five from Castro, one from Neruda, two from Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes, two from Mexican guerrilla leader Subcomandante Marcos, one from Redford, one from director Woody Allen and seven from Clinton.

For original article, see https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/letters-gabriel-garci-marquez-worlds-famous-revealed-new-exhibit-rcna33880



See video “Descubiertas 150 cartas dirigidas a García Márquez” (EuroNews): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-fyyDr9XeQ

Also see https://www.diariodemexico.com/andenes/gabo-40-anos-del-nobel-el-escritor-si-tiene-quien-le-escriba-exponen-correspondencia-del and https://www.lavanguardia.com/cultura/20220616/8343882/gabriel-garcia-marquez-cartas-ineditas-exposicion.html