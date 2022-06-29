Commonwealth People’s Forum Discusses Climate Justice

The Commonwealth People’s Forum—the largest gathering of civil society in the Commonwealth—convened leading climate experts from India, Saint Lucia, and Rwanda to discuss how the Commonwealth can deliver climate justice where other mechanisms have failed. Among the speakers was Dr. James Fletcher, former Saint Lucian climate change negotiator. Here are excerpts from “World Environment Court proposed at meeting of Commonwealth civil society experts ahead of COP27” (The Commonwealth).

Climate negotiators, small island decision makers and Rwanda’s Justice Minister came together yesterday at the Commonwealth People’s Forum to discuss how the coalition of 54 Commonwealth member states can advance climate justice. It’s the first time civil society in the Commonwealth has convened in four years at this scale, owing to the pandemic, with the discussion spanning how civil society can encourage Commonwealth leaders to build new agreements for collective action in the lead up to COP27.

In particular, advocates proposed a World Environment Court, a new global dispute resolution mechanism to arbitrate negotiations over climate loss and damage funding.

As Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja explains:

‘I have been a strong proponent of a World Environmental Court. Global challenges need global solutions. Climate change does not have borders, it transcends borders. We only have a very small room of opportunity to really reverse the impacts of climate change and environmental problems — and I think the legal avenues at the multilateral level are very limited at the moment.’

Dr James Fletcher, former Saint Lucian climate change negotiator who played a pivotal role in the adoption of the Paris Agreement at COP21, supported this in principle, but with caveats:

‘I welcome any thought of an environmental court but I know judging from the kind of resistance to loss and damage, we will have problems. That said, civil society can help — because if we just leave it to the politicians to argue, compromises will be made and back deals will be made. We will not be able to do it on our own. We need civil society to champion this.’ [. . .]

Dr James Fletcher added that the time for negotiations is now — whether that’s in court or another multilateral forum — as small island states can’t afford more talk:

‘So many small island developing states are disappearing. There are islands in the Bahamas, in the Marshall Islands, that will disappear. In Jakarta, cities are under threat. There is nothing you could do to adapt to that. There is no seawall that you could build to cause that to change. Somebody has to take responsibility for this.’ [. . .]

