Cornelius Tulloch: Live Virtual Tour

A live, virtual “Local Views at PAMM” tour will be led by Jamaican artist Cornelius Tulloch this Thursday, June 30, at 6:00pm (EST). “Local Views at PAMM” presents select local artists who speak about their creative and artistic practice.

Description: This month, artist Cornelius Tulloch will lead the tour, sharing his work which transcends the barriers of photography, fine art, and architecture. Tulloch focuses on how creative mediums can be combined to tell powerful stories. Whether it be through photography or painting, cinematic moments and spatial complexity are depicted in his work. Lighting and color become characters in his work. Being raised in Miami and gaining inspiration from his Jamaican and African American heritage, his work expresses how bodies exist between cultures, borders, and habits, to create spatial impact.



Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd.

For more information, see https://6883.blackbaudhosting.com/6883/Live-Virtual-Local-Views-Cornelius-Tulloch