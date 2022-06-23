The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) will host a reading workshop “A Black Cuban Woman’s ‘Room of Her Own’” on June 28, 2022, at 1:00pm (EST).

Description: Join Aldeide Delgado, curator of The Abyss of the Ocean, with the performer and researcher Yesenia Selier, alongside visual artists Gertrudis Rivalta and Marta María Pérez Bravo for a reading workshop about the publication Afrocubanas: History, Thought, and Cultural Practices edited by historian Daisy Rubiera Castillo and playwright and theater critic Inés María Martiatu Terry.

This book interrogates the experiences of Black women in the historical landscape of the Cuban nation. These essays share a collective interest in dismantling the negative stereotypes about Black women while reflecting a legacy of thought and resistance.

The upcoming reading workshop is a space for thinking and learning together. If you have any access requirements, please email us in advance and we will do our best to accommodate them. All texts will be read together in the group, you don’t need to read them in advance. The workshop will take place in Spanish with simultaneous translation to English.

Capacity will be limited. RSVP is required but does not guarantee entrance into the program. Please sign on to the event early to secure your spot.

To register for this event, go to https://www.theabyssoftheocean.digital/programs?mc_cid=3f450f51cc&mc_eid=1880058f16

[Photo above: Gertrudis Rivalta, “Yo,” 2000. © Gertrudis Rivalta.]