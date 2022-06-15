[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]“Transitions and Developments: Caribbean Creativity and Composition in Times of Change” will take place between June 30 and July 2, 2022. This online event is sponsored by the Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with Puentes Caribeños.
Online
Free admission
Register at https://utt.edu.tt/events/transitions-developments-2022
For more information, contact Adam Walters at adam.walters@utt.edu.tt
For schedule and more details, see https://utt.edu.tt/apa/events/transitions-developments-2022/categories/36
2 thoughts on “Symposium: “Caribbean Creativity and Composition in Times of Change””