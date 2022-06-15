New Book: “Museo de Santos y su colección”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Museo de Santos y su colección: Origen, desarrollo, clausura [Museo de Santos and its collection: Origin, development, closure] by Francisco Toste Santana, is now available for purchase. The book focuses on the tradition Puerto Rican santos de palo—carved wooden figures representing the saints and other figures in the Catholic pantheon—especially the collection found at the specialized museum, Museo de Santos (also known as MUSAN) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Description: This book documents the efforts and achievements of a group of sculptural art lovers who have organized efforts to save, conserve, and promote the oldest example of Puerto Rican cultural heritage: its santos de palo. It presents us with beautiful images that this association was kind enough to obtain and to preserve in their collection of popular Puerto Rican imagery for the enjoyment of future generations.

These pages trace the development of the group’s efforts to establish a museum to preserve, restore, study, and promulgate this example of Creole art. [. . .]

Independently published, June 2022

88 pages

ISBN 979-8832409818

For more information, see https://www.amazon.es/Museo-Santos-Colecci%C3%B3n-desarrollo-clausura/dp/B0B3DHMX2T/ref=sr_1_1