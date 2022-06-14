Valerie Amos appointed to the Order of the Garter

A report by Shosha Adie for The Oxford Mail.

Baroness Valerie Amos, born in Guyana in 1954, has been officially appointed to Britain’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry.

University College Oxford Master Valerie Amos was selected by the Sovereign to join the prestigious Order of the Garter, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

Baroness Amos joins twenty-four Knights and Ladies honoured who have held public office, who’ve contributed to national life, and who have served the Sovereign personally.

Today the Baroness’s Investiture and Installation, as Lady Companion of the order or will be held at Windsor Castle followed by a service in St George’s Chapel.

The Master of University College Oxford is set to make history as the first black person to be appointed to the Order.

Between 2003 and 2007, she was the first-ever black woman cabinet minister serving as the Secretary of State for International Development, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Lords (2003-2007).

Baroness Amos went on to serve as British High Commissioner to Australia (2009 – 2010), Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations (2010-2015), and later as the Director of SOAS (2015-2020).

She began her career in local government.

Baroness Amos said: “It is a huge privilege to be appointed a lady companion of the Garter by Her Majesty the Queen. I know my parents would have been extremely proud and it is to them and the countless others who have journeyed here from other places, worked hard and have made this country home, that I am thinking of today.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”