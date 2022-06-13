HCX presents HAITI FILM FEST 2022

The 5th Haiti Film Fest, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) will showcase Haitian cinema from June 23 to 26, 2022.

The Haiti Film Fest begins with an opening night screening of the acclaimed film Freda by Gessica Généus, followed by a Q&A with the director at Nitehawk Cinemas Prospect Park (188 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn) on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 6:00pm.

From Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 the screenings will take place at The Flea Theater (The Sam; 20 Thomas Street, New York).

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/haiti-film-fest-2022-the-flea-theater-the-sam-463899