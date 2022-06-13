HCX presents HAITI FILM FEST 2022

The 5th Haiti Film Fest, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) will showcase Haitian cinema from June 23 to 26, 2022.

The Haiti Film Fest begins with an opening night screening of the acclaimed film Freda by Gessica Généus, followed by a Q&A with the director at Nitehawk Cinemas Prospect Park (188 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn) on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 6:00pm. 

From Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 the screenings will take place at The Flea Theater (The Sam; 20 Thomas Street, New York).

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/haiti-film-fest-2022-the-flea-theater-the-sam-463899

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s